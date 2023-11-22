Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.76 Million Position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,180 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.30% of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF worth $3,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 253.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 454,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,055,000 after purchasing an additional 325,865 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $5,117,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $13,294,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $556,000.

Get Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF alerts:

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF Price Performance

PSFF opened at $25.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $168.94 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.20.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (PSFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of Pacer Swan SOS ETFs that provide exposure to US securities while limiting downside risk with buffers and caps over one year. PSFF was launched on Dec 29, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.