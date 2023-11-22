Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 15,217 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,217 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.41% of UMH Properties worth $4,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UMH. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in UMH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 1,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 344.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE UMH opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.17. The company has a market capitalization of $930.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.16. UMH Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $18.87.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -341.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UMH shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UMH Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

About UMH Properties

(Free Report)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,700 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

See Also

