Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,324 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KRG. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 482,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,769,000 after acquiring an additional 105,015 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 232,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after acquiring an additional 43,597 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 432,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after acquiring an additional 197,114 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 389,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after acquiring an additional 26,501 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 35,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

Shares of KRG stock opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.59. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $18.77 and a 52 week high of $24.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 120.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 588.24%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

