Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 28,534 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,368 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,534 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $3,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PB opened at $58.39 on Wednesday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.60 and a 1 year high of $78.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.16 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 7.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PB. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.63.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

