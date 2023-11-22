Fidelis Insurance’s (FIHL) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

FIHL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.31.

FIHL stock opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.33. Fidelis Insurance has a 12 month low of $11.99 and a 12 month high of $15.30.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $453.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelis Insurance will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Fidelis Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Fidelis Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Fidelis Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Fidelis Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Fidelis Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. 39.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

