Financial Avengers Inc. Has $16.97 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Financial Avengers Inc. decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 11.2% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in Amazon.com by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 16,983 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.1% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,922,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 270,135 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,215,000 after acquiring an additional 11,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.93.

AMZN opened at $143.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 74.56, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $147.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.48, for a total transaction of $557,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526,316 shares in the company, valued at $73,410,555.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,572 shares of company stock worth $9,639,169 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

