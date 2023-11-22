First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 585,290 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 68,890 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.57% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $7,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 10.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,208,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,284 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $12,823,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 994.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 839,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after purchasing an additional 763,201 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 107.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,100,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,677,000 after purchasing an additional 568,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 13.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,622,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,461,000 after purchasing an additional 555,443 shares during the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $16.53.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $164.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.21 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 25.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Insider Transactions at First Commonwealth Financial

In related news, EVP Carrie L. Riggle sold 7,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $99,907.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,741.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Profile

(Free Report)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.