Fisher Asset Management LLC Invests $345,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,865,040,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $57.82 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.31 and a twelve month high of $58.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.74.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.1788 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

