Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Position Trimmed by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Free Report) by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,580 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Flux Power were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Flux Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flux Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flux Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flux Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Flux Power by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Flux Power alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Flux Power news, Director Michael Johnson sold 9,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $38,888.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,380,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,740,854.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael Johnson sold 9,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $38,888.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,380,458 shares in the company, valued at $17,740,854.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lisa Walters-Hoffert sold 6,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $26,232.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,525.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,392 shares of company stock valued at $167,549 over the last 90 days. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flux Power in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

View Our Latest Analysis on FLUX

Flux Power Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FLUX opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.09. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.97 and a 52 week high of $7.50.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.25 million during the quarter. Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 71.46% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Flux Power

(Free Report)

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flux Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flux Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.