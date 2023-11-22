Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Position Trimmed by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,303 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Gannett were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Gannett by 149.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Gannett during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Gannett during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in Gannett during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Grey Street Capital LLC bought a new position in Gannett during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 72.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Gannett

In other Gannett news, CEO Michael Reed acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,304,323 shares in the company, valued at $6,641,689.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michael Reed purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,304,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,641,689.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Laurence Tarica purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,008,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,866,278.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Gannett Price Performance

Shares of GCI opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $299.25 million, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. Gannett Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $3.60.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gannett Media and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 218 daily print media with total paid circulation of approximately 1.6 million and Sunday circulation of 4.1 million; 175 weekly print media; and 266 locally-focused websites.

