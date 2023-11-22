Head-To-Head Comparison: Hesai Group (HSAI) & Its Rivals

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “General industrial machinery,” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Hesai Group to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hesai Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hesai Group $1.72 billion -$43.61 million -17.63 Hesai Group Competitors $795.09 million $7.94 million -7.69

Hesai Group has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Hesai Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hesai Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 Hesai Group Competitors 88 210 308 7 2.38

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Hesai Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Hesai Group presently has a consensus price target of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 209.87%. As a group, “General industrial machinery,” companies have a potential upside of 12.75%. Given Hesai Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Hesai Group is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.0% of Hesai Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hesai Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hesai Group -27.33% -21.55% -9.74% Hesai Group Competitors -232.22% -117.98% -37.10%

Summary

Hesai Group beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Hesai Group

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas. Hesai Group was founded in 2014 and is based in Shanghai, China.

