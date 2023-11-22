Hemington Wealth Management Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,983 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.9% of Hemington Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.48, for a total value of $557,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 526,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,410,555.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,572 shares of company stock valued at $9,639,169 over the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $143.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $147.29. The company has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 74.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.93.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

