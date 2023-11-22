Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Highwoods Properties from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of HIW opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.60 and a 200 day moving average of $21.92. Highwoods Properties has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $31.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.04%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 20,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

