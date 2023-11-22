HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in HilleVax were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLVX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HilleVax during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of HilleVax by 9,300.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of HilleVax by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HilleVax during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of HilleVax by 753.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HLVX shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on HilleVax from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on HilleVax from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

HLVX opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $663.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 17.58, a current ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.29. HilleVax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $22.21.

In other news, insider Astrid Borkowski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,702. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

