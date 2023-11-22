HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,152 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.63% of HNI worth $7,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNI. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of HNI by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HNI by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HNI by 2.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of HNI by 1,015.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of HNI by 8.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at HNI

In other news, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 21,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $821,067.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,178 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,659.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 21,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $821,067.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,178 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,659.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey D. Lorenger sold 9,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $372,942.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,475,608.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,632 shares of company stock worth $2,972,345 over the last three months. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HNI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark increased their price target on HNI from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised HNI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

HNI Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE HNI opened at $39.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.01. HNI Co. has a 52 week low of $24.60 and a 52 week high of $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.29. HNI had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $711.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that HNI Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HNI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.63%.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and markets workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, and architectural products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF Textiles, HBF, OFM, Respawn, and HNI India brands.

