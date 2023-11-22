Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.15% of Houlihan Lokey worth $9,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Houlihan Lokey

In other Houlihan Lokey news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 9,084 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $960,905.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HLI shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

Shares of HLI stock opened at $102.96 on Wednesday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $83.92 and a one year high of $110.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.77.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $466.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.02 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 56.56%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

