IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Stock Position Trimmed by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 78.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,538 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IDYA. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 23.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 425,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after buying an additional 153,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on IDYA. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.42.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.39. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $31.39. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 0.78.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 439.48% and a negative return on equity of 24.39%. IDEAYA Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at IDEAYA Biosciences

In other news, insider Jason Throne sold 5,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $155,354.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $144,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,303 shares in the company, valued at $268,577.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Throne sold 5,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $155,354.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $444,930. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

(Free Report)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.