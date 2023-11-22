Insight Holdings Group, Llc Sells 8,118 Shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 8,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $37,911.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,445.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Insight Holdings Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 20th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 23,655 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $105,737.85.

1stdibs.Com Trading Down 3.0 %

DIBS stock opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.72 million, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.92. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $6.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

1stdibs.Com ( NASDAQ:DIBS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.58 million. 1stdibs.Com had a negative net margin of 30.70% and a negative return on equity of 18.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIBS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 32,790 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after buying an additional 514,489 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 726,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after buying an additional 442,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 181.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

About 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. It offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

