Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Price Target Cut to C$15.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$16.08.

IVN opened at C$11.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 2.04. Ivanhoe Mines has a twelve month low of C$9.88 and a twelve month high of C$14.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 20.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.66.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

