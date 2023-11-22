James William Tivy Sells 1,000 Shares of M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI) Stock

M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI – Get Free Report) CFO James William Tivy sold 1,000 shares of M-tron Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $38,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,004 shares in the company, valued at $950,402.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

James William Tivy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 16th, James William Tivy sold 4,000 shares of M-tron Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $134,240.00.

M-tron Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI opened at $38.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.19 million and a P/E ratio of 29.79. M-tron Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.99 and a fifty-two week high of $39.76.

Institutional Trading of M-tron Industries

M-tron Industries ( NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.28. M-tron Industries had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $10.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that M-tron Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of M-tron Industries by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 270,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of M-tron Industries by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M-tron Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of M-tron Industries by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M-tron Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About M-tron Industries

M-tron Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products. The company's products include radio frequency, microwave, and millimeter wave filters; cavity, crystal, ceramic, lumped element, and switched filters; high frequency and performance OCXOs, integrated PLL OCXOs, TCXOs, VCXOs, and low jitter and harsh environment oscillators; crystal resonators, integrated microwave assemblies; and solid-state power amplifier products.

