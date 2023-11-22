JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,661 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.50% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $8,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 53,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 25,095 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 707.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 59,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 51,907 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 21,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 461,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after acquiring an additional 107,967 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBGS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered JBG SMITH Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on JBG SMITH Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

JBG SMITH Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JBGS opened at $13.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $21.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.82.

JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -136.36%.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

