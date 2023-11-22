John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,448 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.45% of John Wiley & Sons worth $8,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 323.4% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Kissner acquired 16,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $501,961.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,705 shares in the company, valued at $779,632.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew S. Kissner acquired 16,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $501,961.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,705 shares in the company, valued at $779,632.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Dobson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.92 per share, with a total value of $149,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,947.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

Shares of John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $30.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $49.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -28.44 and a beta of 0.97.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 20.65% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $451.01 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -132.08%.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

