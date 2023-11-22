Joseph Cumello Sells 1,212 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,212 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $55,703.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,267.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Joseph Cumello also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ciena alerts:

On Monday, October 16th, Joseph Cumello sold 1,212 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $51,449.40.

Ciena Stock Performance

NYSE CIEN opened at $45.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.60 and a 200-day moving average of $43.94. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $54.25.

Institutional Trading of Ciena

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 4.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,940,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $422,535,000 after purchasing an additional 371,041 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 5,220.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,927,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816,096 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Ciena by 8.6% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,652,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,893,000 after acquiring an additional 366,647 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ciena by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,262,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,853,000 after acquiring an additional 31,333 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Ciena by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,052,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,838,000 after acquiring an additional 424,453 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CIEN shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CIEN

About Ciena

(Get Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.