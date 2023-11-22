Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Given a C$27.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

National Bankshares set a C$27.00 price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Laurentian Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Cormark lowered Laurentian Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, CSFB decreased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$34.58.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Down 1.4 %

TSE:LB opened at C$25.90 on Tuesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$24.95 and a 1-year high of C$48.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$33.03.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported C$1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.15 by C$0.07. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of C$260.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$263.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.8186916 earnings per share for the current year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

Further Reading

