Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Given New C$29.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on LB. Barclays decreased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. National Bank Financial lowered Laurentian Bank of Canada from a sector perform market weight rating to an underperform market weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Laurentian Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. CSFB decreased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$27.00 price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$34.58.
Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported C$1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.15 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$260.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$263.60 million. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 21.20%. Analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.8186916 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.
Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.
