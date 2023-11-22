Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Sells 747 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,276 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 0.4% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 57.5% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners cut their price objective on Microsoft from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Microsoft from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $388.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $373.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $219.35 and a twelve month high of $378.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

