Legacy CG LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Legacy CG LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.2% of Legacy CG LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Legacy CG LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,060 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 97,312 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 213,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $41,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 440,913 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $85,524,000 after purchasing an additional 10,072 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 567,839 shares of company stock valued at $100,675,794 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $190.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $198.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.44 and a 200-day moving average of $181.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.