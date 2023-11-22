LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,696 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,191 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.51% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $7,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 111.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMAT. StockNews.com downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

LeMaitre Vascular Price Performance

NASDAQ LMAT opened at $53.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.65. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $68.67.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $47.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

LeMaitre Vascular Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

