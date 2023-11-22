Leo H. Evart Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,899 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Leo H. Evart Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,899 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,922,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 270,135 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,215,000 after purchasing an additional 11,521 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 28,420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,146,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $149,393,000 after purchasing an additional 130,500 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $143.90 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $147.29. The company has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 74.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.93.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.48, for a total value of $557,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,316 shares in the company, valued at $73,410,555.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,750,889.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,572 shares of company stock worth $9,639,169 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

