McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.93.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total value of $1,555,317.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,048,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total transaction of $1,555,317.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,048,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,572 shares of company stock valued at $9,639,169 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $143.90 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $147.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.84 and a 200 day moving average of $130.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.56, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

