MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Position Trimmed by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 484,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.48% of MFA Financial worth $5,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MFA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial Price Performance

MFA Financial stock opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.47. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.61 and a beta of 1.99.

MFA Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.35%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -368.42%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MFA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MFA Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on MFA Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Monday, August 28th. JMP Securities cut their price target on MFA Financial from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on MFA Financial from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

MFA Financial Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

