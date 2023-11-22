Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Lifted by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,068,483 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,883 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 4.4% of Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $363,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $147,714,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129,708 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,824,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,554 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 200,523,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,810,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,712 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $50,302,677,000 after acquiring an additional 556,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 112,158.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,017,948,000 after acquiring an additional 150,053,637 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $347.00 to $413.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Redburn Partners lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $371.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.06.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $373.07 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $219.35 and a 52-week high of $378.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $337.79 and a 200-day moving average of $332.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 29.04%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

