Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,461 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 3.6% of Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners reduced their price target on Microsoft from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Fundamental Research set a $298.10 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.06.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $373.07 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $219.35 and a twelve month high of $378.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $337.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.04%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

