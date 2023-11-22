Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,438 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 6.5% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $58,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $388.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $373.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $337.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.91. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $219.35 and a 52-week high of $378.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

