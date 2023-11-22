Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 32,706 Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Free Report) by 56.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,706 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Blink Charging worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Blink Charging in the second quarter valued at about $492,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Blink Charging by 12.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Blink Charging in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Blink Charging in the second quarter valued at about $974,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 9.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Stock Performance

Shares of BLNK opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.42. Blink Charging Co. has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $15.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Blink Charging ( NASDAQ:BLNK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $43.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.29 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 32.38% and a negative net margin of 176.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 151.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blink Charging news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $158,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,578,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,838,992.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $158,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,578,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,838,992.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 26,000 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $108,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,144,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,113,048.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 384,000 shares of company stock worth $1,397,980 in the last ninety days. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on BLNK shares. UBS Group started coverage on Blink Charging in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blink Charging currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Blink Charging Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Further Reading

