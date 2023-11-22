Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,161 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Luxfer worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Luxfer in the first quarter valued at $257,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Luxfer in the first quarter valued at $654,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Luxfer in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Luxfer in the second quarter valued at $5,856,000. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its stake in Luxfer by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 605,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Luxfer
In other news, Director Patrick K. Mullen purchased 11,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.37 per share, with a total value of $98,221.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,459.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Butcher purchased 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $49,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,483.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick K. Mullen purchased 11,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.37 per share, with a total value of $98,221.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,459.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 18,735 shares of company stock worth $158,370. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Luxfer Price Performance
Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Luxfer had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $97.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.00 million.
Luxfer Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 247.62%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Luxfer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Luxfer Company Profile
Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.
