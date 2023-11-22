Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 481 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,049,000 after purchasing an additional 12,396 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 574,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 41.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 25.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 11.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. 45.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WOR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Worthington Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Worthington Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of WOR stock opened at $66.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.60 and a 200-day moving average of $65.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.16 and a 12-month high of $77.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.35.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Worthington Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.03%.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, laser welded solutions, electrical steel laminations and manufactured consumer, building and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.