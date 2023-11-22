Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 95,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,648,000 after buying an additional 9,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 9,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Valmont Industries from $334.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Northcoast Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Valmont Industries from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.00.

Valmont Industries Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of VMI opened at $209.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.63 and a fifty-two week high of $353.36.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 33.24%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

