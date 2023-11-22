Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $517,000 Stock Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,578 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sanmina by 519.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 972,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,209,000 after buying an additional 815,275 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $668,732,000 after purchasing an additional 705,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 216.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 810,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,002,000 after purchasing an additional 553,822 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,090,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,465,000 after purchasing an additional 381,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 968.1% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 333,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,289,000 after purchasing an additional 301,913 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 5,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $298,836.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SANM stock opened at $49.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.60 and a 200-day moving average of $54.57. Sanmina Co. has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $69.04.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

