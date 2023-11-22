Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $527,000 Stock Position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of UMH Properties worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,139,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,383,000 after acquiring an additional 264,005 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,872,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,273,000 after acquiring an additional 154,819 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 0.6% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,413,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,574,000 after acquiring an additional 15,314 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 15.5% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,170,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,103,000 after acquiring an additional 290,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 108.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,053,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,260 shares during the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

UMH Properties Stock Performance

UMH stock opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 6.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.16. UMH Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.90 million, a PE ratio of -58.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.28.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -341.67%.

UMH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UMH Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UMH Properties

UMH Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,700 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.