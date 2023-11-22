Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $561,000 Stock Position in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,741 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Hyliion worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Hyliion by 1,107.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 11,644 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hyliion by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hyliion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hyliion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyliion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Hyliion from $1.75 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Hyliion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $2.80 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

HYLN opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $100.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.56. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $3.88.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Healy purchased 110,202 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $68,325.24. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,282,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,635,181.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas J. Healy bought 110,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $68,325.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,282,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,635,181.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jon Panzer bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $47,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 316,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,391.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 345,202 shares of company stock worth $212,175 in the last ninety days. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It offers battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

