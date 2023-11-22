Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Centerspace worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centerspace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Centerspace during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Centerspace by 316.3% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Centerspace during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Centerspace by 151.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Centerspace from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Centerspace from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Centerspace from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Centerspace from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Centerspace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

NYSE:CSR opened at $53.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.84 million, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95. Centerspace has a 1-year low of $46.74 and a 1-year high of $71.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Centerspace’s payout ratio is currently 106.57%.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

