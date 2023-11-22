Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $517,000 in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MATW. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Matthews International by 92.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Matthews International by 97.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Matthews International during the first quarter worth $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Matthews International during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 728.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MATW has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Matthews International from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Matthews International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matthews International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Matthews International Price Performance

Matthews International stock opened at $34.98 on Wednesday. Matthews International Co. has a 12-month low of $29.77 and a 12-month high of $48.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Matthews International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.80%.

Matthews International Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, emblems, lights, photo ceramics, caskets, and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries.

