Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $530,000 in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Blue Bird at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 319.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 28,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Blue Bird by 198.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period.

In other Blue Bird news, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 1,262,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $26,512,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,542,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,395,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 1,237,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $25,987,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 1,262,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $26,512,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,542,650 shares in the company, valued at $137,395,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.50 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

NASDAQ BLBD opened at $18.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $589.58 million, a PE ratio of -32.73 and a beta of 1.23. Blue Bird Co. has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.17.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

