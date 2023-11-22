Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 4,623 Shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Garrett Motion were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the second quarter worth approximately $789,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the second quarter worth approximately $1,563,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Garrett Motion in the second quarter valued at $454,000.

NYSE:GTX opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.68. Garrett Motion Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $8.68.

Garrett Motion ( NYSE:GTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $960.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.00 million. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 84.98%. On average, analysts expect that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Pierre Barthelet sold 10,705 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $78,788.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,744 shares in the company, valued at $402,915.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 37.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers, as well as electrified vehicles; and provides automotive software solutions.

