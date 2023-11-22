Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 78.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 20,285 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 120,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,299,000 after purchasing an additional 28,365 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 11,284 shares during the period.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $128.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -85.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.60. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.44 and a 1-year high of $184.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.44 and a 200 day moving average of $149.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.33). Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $897.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Chart Industries from $167.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

