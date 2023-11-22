Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,937 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 367,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,084,000 after purchasing an additional 57,789 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OMCL opened at $32.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.95. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.72 and a 1 year high of $77.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.72.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $298.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.53 million. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. On average, equities analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OMCL. Piper Sandler raised shares of Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Omnicell from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omnicell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

