Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of REV Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in REV Group by 107.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in REV Group by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in REV Group by 1,593.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in REV Group during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in REV Group during the first quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REVG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of REV Group from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of REV Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of REV Group from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of REV Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of REV Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

REV Group Trading Down 2.2 %

REVG opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $884.31 million, a P/E ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.47. REV Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $16.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.17 million. REV Group had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that REV Group, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REV Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

Featured Stories

