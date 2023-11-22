Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Stake Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,137 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.39% of Model N worth $5,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Model N during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,799,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Model N by 1,414.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 702,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,492,000 after purchasing an additional 656,093 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Model N by 193.8% during the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 647,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,678,000 after purchasing an additional 427,201 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Model N by 13.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,973,000 after purchasing an additional 343,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Model N by 650.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 381,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,765,000 after purchasing an additional 330,586 shares in the last quarter.

In other Model N news, Director Manisha Shetty Gulati sold 944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $25,403.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,119.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 6,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $158,469.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,495,934.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Manisha Shetty Gulati sold 944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $25,403.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,369 shares in the company, valued at $252,119.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,068 shares of company stock valued at $768,501 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MODN opened at $23.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Model N, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $43.18. The company has a market cap of $899.11 million, a P/E ratio of -25.99 and a beta of 0.76.

Several brokerages recently commented on MODN. StockNews.com cut Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Model N from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Model N from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Model N from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Model N from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Model N has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

