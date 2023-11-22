Montag & Caldwell LLC Decreases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Montag & Caldwell LLC cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,854 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.2% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.48, for a total transaction of $557,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 526,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,410,555.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.48, for a total transaction of $557,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,410,555.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,572 shares of company stock valued at $9,639,169. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $143.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $147.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 74.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

